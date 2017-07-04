Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

The 4th of July brings an opportunity to listen to and sing familiar patriotic songs. No doubt your holiday celebrations will already by filled with renditions of “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America, the Beautiful”. You might be less familiar with the song brought to life in the following tribute video, but it is bound to become a new favorite.

See the Mormon Tabernacle Choir joined by the renowned West Point band in a patriotic song by John Williams, “America, the Dream Goes On”.