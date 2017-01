Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Addiction among members of the LDS Church is much more common than most people know, and the Church is continually releasing new resources to try to help. The following video is a message of hope from Elder M. Russell Ballard. His promises to those that will surrender themselves to the Lord come in no uncertain terms, “your body, mind, and spirit can be transformed, cleansed and made whole. And you will be freed.”