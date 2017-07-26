VIDEO: Sneak Peek of LDS Teen Evie Clair’s Emotional Latest Performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Evie Clair, the 13-year-old from Arizona whose first round performance on “America’s Got Talent” of Christina Perri’s “Arms,” made her an early favorite, will return on Tuesday’s episode of the talent competition. A video of her performance has already generated excitement.

“She performs a heart-wrenching version of Macy Gray’s Billboard Hot 100 top five hit, ‘I Try,’ injecting new meaning into each lyric with her poignant delivery,” Billboard.com wrote.

