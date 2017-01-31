Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Editor’s Note: Thanks to Mormon Life Hacker for bringing this video to our attention.

Scott Christopher, who you may know from BYUtv’s Granite Flats made the following video partially inspired by a talk given by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland about “looking beyond the mark” as a home teacher. The results are funny and hopefully not too familiar. Hopefully this will change how you spend this last day of January. Check it out:

Elder Holland told home teachers in his talk that home teachers are to be, “God’s emissaries to His children, to love and care and pray for the people you are assigned.”

Here is the original story that he told (The full text of the talk can be found here):

Not long ago a single sister, whom I will call Molly, came home from work only to find two inches (5 cm) of water covering her entire basement floor. Immediately she realized that her neighbors, with whom she shared drainage lines, must have done an inordinate amount of laundry and bathing because she got the backed-up water.

After Molly called a friend to come and help, the two began bailing and mopping. Just then the doorbell rang. Her friend cried out, “It’s your home teachers!”

Molly laughed. “It is the last day of the month,” she replied, “but I can assure you it is not my home teachers.”

With bare feet, wet trousers, hair up in a bandana, and a very fashionable pair of latex gloves, Molly made her way to the door. But her stark appearance did not compare with the stark sight standing before her eyes. It was her home teachers!

“You could have knocked me over with a plumber’s friend!” she later told me. “This was a home teaching miracle—the kind the Brethren share in general conference talks!” She went on: “But just as I was trying to decide whether to give them a kiss or hand them a mop, they said, ‘Oh, Molly, we are sorry. We can see you are busy. We don’t want to intrude; we’ll come another time.’ And they were gone.”

“Who was it?” her friend called out from the basement.

“I wanted to say, ‘It certainly wasn’t the Three Nephites,’” Molly admitted, “but I restrained myself and said very calmly, ‘It was my home teachers, but they felt this was not an opportune time to leave their message.’”

(The full text of the talk can be found here)