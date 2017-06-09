Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Some people mistakenly assume that the entire Muslim world is supportive of the terrorist activities that are becoming so fearfully common in cities around the world. The extremists are defining our perception of Islam in general, but the Kuwaiti telecom company Zain released a powerful, three-minute musical spot that will shatter those misconceptions. The ad urges Arabs to reject suicide bombings and encourages Muslims to, “worship your God with love, not terror”.

The video was released just in time for Ramadan which is a peak time for TV viewing in the Arab world. The video has over 6 million view in counting and it’s not hard to see why.

See it for yourself below: