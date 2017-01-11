VIDEO: “The Savior Should Be Able to Take This Away From Me”

When Heather first recognized the symptoms of her depression, she felt ashamed. She also felt sure that with faith, prayer, and help from Jesus Christ, the depression could be taken away. She learned that prayers are answered in unexpected ways.

“I remember kneeling by my bed and just asking the Savior, ‘Where have you been? Why weren’t you there in those moments when I needed you?’”

Find out how Heather found health and hope in this raw episode of His Grace.