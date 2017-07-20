Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Even as a very young girl, Mary showed us an unforgettable example of willingness to obey God. She boldly accepted Heavenly Father’s will for her despite the lifelong consequences it would have. She didn’t know the end from the beginning, but she moved forward with faith.

Likewise, she had a unique relationship with the Savior that is also worthy of our emulation. In a new Mormon Message taken from a talk given by L. Whitney Clayton, Mary’s relationship with Jesus and the complete trust she had in Him is examined. It is a trust we should be working towards in our own relationships with Him.

Take a look: