The video “When Life is Less Than Ideal” explains how can we teach about the importance of family when our own family, or the families of those we are teaching, don’t look like the ideal. It is one segment from the Gospel Solutions for Families series on the Mormon Channel.

Sister Carole M. Stephens, the first counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, counsels us not to create “-ites” in the Church. Sister Stephens and Dr. Liz Hale, a licensed clinical psychologist, share personal stories and insights to help answer that question and others like it in this episode of Gospel Solutions for Families.

This episode addresses questions like the following:

How do we show unconditional love to our children when we’re going through difficult times?

What would you say to those who feel the “broken” state of their family is ruining present and future life for their kids?

Gospel Solutions for Families is a show that offers practical, relevant tips for raising children in faith. You can subscribe to the podcast on MormonChannel.org, the Mormon Channel app, or iTunes. Tune in for the next episode on how to parent today’s young adults.