Volunteer to Tag Photos to Make Images on LDS.org Easier to Find

It’s Saturday night and you need a picture for your Sunday lesson. You go to LDS.org and search for an image, but you can’t find what you have in mind.

Sound frustrating? Or maybe even familiar?

Perhaps you would be willing to help make finding images on LDS.org easier for everyone. You can volunteer from your home right now. All you need is a computer or tablet and 5 minutes.

For the past several years, the Church has been collecting images submitted by member photographers. Now that there are more than a million quality images in the database, volunteers of all ages are needed to add a title, description, and search words to each image.

The process—referred to as photo tagging—is not only a fun and easy way to serve, it is necessary to make images easier for designers and members to find and download from the LDS Media Library to use for Church materials, lessons, family home evenings, blogs, websites, and other noncommercial, gospel-sharing efforts.

Photo tagging in five easy steps

Photo tagging is easy; just follow these five simple steps:

Sign in to your LDS Account. (Don’t have an LDS Account? Create one now.) Go to assetenrichment.lds.org/tag-photos. Click on the Start Activity button. Look at the displayed photo from the Church’s image database, then add a title, brief description, and about 4–6 search words you think people might use when searching for this kind of image. Submit.

To read more about this opportunity to serve, click here.