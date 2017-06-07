Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Jesus Christ loves all of God’s children, but it is what He taught about the little children that could change the way you think, speak, and act today.

How did Jesus Christ interact with children?

When He lived on earth, Jesus found joy in spending time with children. There are several scripture stories about parents who brought their children to Jesus to be blessed. On one occasion, His disciples tried to send them away so Jesus could rest, but He immediately told His disciples to let the children come to Him.

Jesus was never too busy or tired to love children while He was on the earth. Likewise, He is never too tired or busy to love and help you. You are a child of God.

In fact, Jesus counseled us to become like children—more pure, more loving, and more willing to obey. He said: “Except ye be converted, and become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven. Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:3–4).

