Where Have All the Christmas Decorations Gone?

Where I live – near Los Angeles – you can drive for blocks without seeing a single home with Christmas lights, let alone a manger scene or some other religious decoration. And you can drive miles and see fewer than a dozen.

I grew up in Brooklyn, in an area most of whose residents were either Italian or Jewish. So many homes had Christmas decorations that you could almost be sure that if the home wasn’t decorated, a Jewish family lived in it. And while I was, and remain, a committed Jew, I loved – and still love – those decorated homes. It makes December special.

But today, in large swathes of America, December is not special. Secularism has taken its toll. The lack of color at this time of the year as compared with decades ago perfectly exemplifies some of the consequences of secularism.

Secularism literally and figuratively knocks color out of life.

Without God and religion, there is, of course, much to enjoy in life. You can enjoy Bach without believing in God (though Bach would not have composed anything if he hadn’t believed in God); you can enjoy sports, books, travel, and so much more.

But there is a monochromatic character to life without God and religion. And you can literally see it this month.

