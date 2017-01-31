Although I admire Scalia, I have to note that, in some ways, he was a walking contradiction. For example, when it came to interpreting the Constitution, Justice Scalia often quoted the Federalist, Democracy in America, and other early texts to illuminate the meaning of constitutional provisions. But, when it came to interpreting acts of Congress, Scalia famously said “legislative history is dead,” and refused to read or consider citations to the Congressional Record. When I briefed a case to the Supreme Court in the year 2000, other attorneys I consulted with said not to go heavy on citations to the Congressional Record because “we need Scalia’s vote and he won’t consider that at all.” They were right. While Scalia was vehemently opposed to judges re-making the law passed by Congress, he was (in my opinion) unduly deferential to Executive Branch regulation writing, and contributed more than any other Justice in modern times to allowing unelected bureaucrats to usurp much of the legislative authority granted to Congress in the Constitution.

I had a chance to spend two days with Justice Scalia in Colorado in 2005, and posed some of these questions to him. He was mildly annoyed about some of it and retorted, “The Executive Branch has to be able to make rules about when buildings open and close and things like that.” That is, of course, obvious. But Executive Branch employees were going a lot further than that and Justice Scalia knew it. They were making rules that creatively interpreted the statutes they enforced, and dramatically changed the meaning. Justice Scalia wrote and signed on to opinions holding that the enforcing agency’s interpretation of a law is given deference unless it is “arbitrary and capricious”–a very high standard.