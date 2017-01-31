One of the first and most important tasks for President Trump after he assumes office will be appointing a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia. Justice Scalia has long been the most important champion of an originalist view of the United States Constitution–perhaps as much for his pen flaming with sarcasm as for the strength of his legal arguments. His contribution to the debate over constitutional interpretation cannot be understated. Prior to Scalia, the originalist view was generally laughed off as outdated and almost silly in scholarly discussion and judicial forums.
The pre-Scalia era was defined by the Warren Court’s creative re- interpretations of criminal procedure and the Burger Court’s finding abortion and affirmative action in the Bill of Rights. Now, virtually every sitting Justice on the Supreme Court, conservative and liberal, at least gives lip service to the idea that original intent should govern our modern interpretation of the Constitution. Confirmation hearings for Justices appointed by President Obama involved pledges by those future Justices to interpret the Constitution faithfully and not legislate from the bench. Justice Scalia fundamentally altered the way we talk about the Constitution.
Although I admire Scalia, I have to note that, in some ways, he was a walking contradiction. For example, when it came to interpreting the Constitution, Justice Scalia often quoted the Federalist, Democracy in America, and other early texts to illuminate the meaning of constitutional provisions. But, when it came to interpreting acts of Congress, Scalia famously said “legislative history is dead,” and refused to read or consider citations to the Congressional Record. When I briefed a case to the Supreme Court in the year 2000, other attorneys I consulted with said not to go heavy on citations to the Congressional Record because “we need Scalia’s vote and he won’t consider that at all.” They were right. While Scalia was vehemently opposed to judges re-making the law passed by Congress, he was (in my opinion) unduly deferential to Executive Branch regulation writing, and contributed more than any other Justice in modern times to allowing unelected bureaucrats to usurp much of the legislative authority granted to Congress in the Constitution.
I had a chance to spend two days with Justice Scalia in Colorado in 2005, and posed some of these questions to him. He was mildly annoyed about some of it and retorted, “The Executive Branch has to be able to make rules about when buildings open and close and things like that.” That is, of course, obvious. But Executive Branch employees were going a lot further than that and Justice Scalia knew it. They were making rules that creatively interpreted the statutes they enforced, and dramatically changed the meaning. Justice Scalia wrote and signed on to opinions holding that the enforcing agency’s interpretation of a law is given deference unless it is “arbitrary and capricious”–a very high standard.
While I take exception to some of Justice Scalia’s jurisdpruence, I admire him and feel grateful for his commitment to an originalist view of the Constitution. Most of the time, with some notable exceptions, I agreed with his understanding of the original intent of the founders. Like most lawyers who love the Constitution, I miss him.
So who is the right person to fill Justice Scalia’s shoes? These are the criteria I would employ:
- The appointee must be committed to an originalist understanding of the Constitution and to statutes passed by Congress. If we are a self- governing people, the words of a law actually have meaning. That meaning is binding until changed through a constitutionally appropriate process–which does not include judicial fiat. Justices are not elected. They are life-tenured and, therefore, unaccountable to the people. It is their job to refuse to enforce unconstitutional acts of the other branches and to tell the country in their opinions that the other branches are exceeding their constitutional authority. But it is not their job to creatively re-interpret or update the Constitution to conform to what they believe are changing times. Changing times are better reflected by the legislative branch–which is required to stand for elections periodically to test whether they have accurately understood the mood of their constituents. As the great Justices Holmes and Brandeis said, the Supreme Courts’ power of judicial review is “not an exercise of the powers of a super-legislature.” Burns Baking Co. v. Bryan, 264 U.S. 504, 534 (Brandeis & Holmes, J.J., dissenting).It should be someone intelligent. Justice Scalia had this in spades. This may be demonstrated by legal scholarship, judicial opinions, or written briefs. It would be fine with me if the Justice had not served on the bench before. Justice Lewis Powell comes to mind as someone who served with distinction without any prior judicial experience.
- I would prefer to see a Justice who comes from a law school other than Harvard or Yale. Currently those two schools have a monopoly on the Supreme Court (save Justice Ginsburg who attended Columbia– another Ivy League law school.) Can’t we find a great legal mind who graduated from Stanford or Michigan or the University of Texas? The great Justice Robert Jackson attended Albany Law School. Chief Justice William Howard Taft went to law school at the University of Cincinnati. Justice Lewis Powell attended Washington & Lee. The great Justice John Marshall Harlan attended Transylvania Law School. Justice Black attended the University of Alabama Law School. I could go on. But my point is that we can find legal talent outside the northeast corridor and outside of Harvard and Yale. The current practice of selecting justices only from Harvard and Yale is contributing to an elitist Supreme Court that is out of touch with ordinary Americans. That is not serving us well. Pick someone from the west and from a different law school. It would be a breath of fresh air.
- Pick someone who did not work in the Executive Branch. Chief Justice Roberts, Justice Scalia, Justice Kagan, and others have cut their legal teeth working in the Executive Branch and making legal arguments in favor of Presidential power. I think that is one reason why Justice Scalia was so deferential to executive authority as a judge. We need more balance on the Supreme Court when it comes to separation of powers issues.
- Pick someone about 50 years old. Picking someone about that age gives you someone with some experience and seasoning, but who is still young enough to serve on the bench for 20 or 30 years, and make a substantial contribution to American jurisprudence.