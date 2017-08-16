Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Praying for Answers

Earlier this summer, I had a decision I was praying about. I’d been praying about it for a while, and started to get frustrated that Heavenly Father wasn’t giving me answers. I wanted to make a decision that would be pleasing to Him and that followed His plan for me.

One day when I was at work, this decision was weighing heavily on my mind. I work in retail and we were having a pretty slow day, so I decided I would take some quiet time to pray while I was working on a project. My prayer was kind of just a long train of thought. I explained to Heavenly Father the pros and cons of the situation and tried to make sense of them.

Finally, I asked: “Heavenly Father, please help me know what to do.”

I had a clear statement come to mind: “You have your agency, you can make the decision.”

My immediate response was… seriously? I found it humorous after all the time I had been praying about this. Kind of jokingly, I thought: “What if I don’t really want my agency right now? Can’t you just tell me what to do?”

That’s when I learned that you never joke with the Spirit.

