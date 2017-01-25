Why these LDS Women Took Part in Women’s March Events

A delayed flight didn’t keep Jody England Hansen away from this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington. She and two of her fellow passengers on her flight from Salt Lake City to Newark drove more than four hours through the night in a rental car to Washington, D.C.

“I was determined to make it,” said Hansen, 59. “Activism is part of my Mormon upbringing.”

Mariah Hudson also overcame unexpected obstacles, driving two and a half hours in a blizzard and bad traffic to reach the march in Park City, Utah, from her home in Provo.

“It wasn’t convenient to march, and it wasn’t safe at the time because of traffic and weather. But it felt great and validating,” said Hudson, a 37-year-old mom to three children who identifies as a devout Mormon.

Shauna Summers, a 50-year-old book editor in New York City, only had to ride the subway for 45 minutes to participate in the Women’s March there. Her journey was more of an emotional one — Saturday’s event was her first political march.

“It was very affirming spiritually. It was a really great, powerful experience,” she said.

Hansen, Hudson and Summers were three of the hundreds of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to participate in the Women’s March on Washington and its sister events on Saturday.

The events illustrated that it’s OK to wed deep Mormon faith with political engagement, Hansen said. LDS participants embraced the opportunity to bring their individual concerns to the public square.

