The Cause? For Z

The only unusual thing about the pregnancy was the lack of nausea to the degree I’d experienced it with my first baby. I didn’t see that as a problem and it wasn’t. The problem was unseen but not unheard of. Without regular ultrasounds, it’s largely undetectable.

When baby number two, Z, was born, it was a long labor and he was under duress but he finally popped out. He was one pound and nine ounces smaller than his brother. That was sign number one. The other signs at the time were also physical signs; how wrinkly his skin was and how long his nails were. He was considered “post term” but he was born on his due date. He had low blood sugar, low blood pressure, low body temperature, and the poor little guy was starving. Literally. You see, his placenta began to calcify at about 8 months and one week into the pregnancy. And he went to full gestation. He had lost weight in utero. It’s called a placental defect. Another name is IntraUterine Growth Restriction, or IUGR.

My first child was born weighing almost eight pounds, he was loud, pink and busy. My second baby was born nearly dead, he was small, silent, gray and stiff. The few seconds it took to get that little guy pink and crying seemed like an eternity. He fought so hard to live. Yet his biggest trials lay ahead of him. When he was a little older the mental and emotional signs showed up.

Could it really be?

Z always marched to the beat of a different drummer. I’d heard each child had their own personality. Love them equally, but individually. I didn’t think much of his differences and figured he was small because his paternal grandpa was. I knew nothing about the name of the birth defect until he was about five. It wasn’t until he was nine that someone mentioned that he might have Aspergers. I looked it up online and realized at the end of the long list of behavior markers that my son most likely had it. To me he was just this quiet, sensitive, obedient and different kid. Yeah, some things had been a struggle, but it has been with all my kids. Life isn’t a bowl of smooth cherry jell-o. Ever.

I watched my son develop and become a young man. I saw the differences in him but I never saw them as flaws or disabilities. I saw him as someone much more inclined to humility and a willingness to serve the Lord than him being a “weirdo” like some kids called him. Being legally blind didn’t help either since kids can be mean to those with thick glasses, but Z had that big brother to defend him and he had an unusual understanding of his divine nature and purpose that eluded most teenagers. That helped him get through the bullying. He was different alright, but in tremendous and incredible ways. I wouldn’t change a thing about him.

An honorable young man

When Z was fifteen he had a swimming class. This was the first time I really saw the Aspergers at work in a negative way. He needed to be able to see where the other swimmers were in the pool in order to feel comfortable with his head under water to swim laps. Trying to keep his eyes open and watch for the other kids somehow meant he inhaled too much water and even with the goggles I got him, he still threw up after every class. I called the teacher. Nobody should have to go through that for gym. Isn’t there another way? I needed to get a diagnosis for him, then they’d consider it.

It took many weeks to finalize the evaluation. By the time we got the diagnosis swimming was done. My son had risen to the challenge and completed the requirements, in spite of how sick it made him. It was too late to do anything about gym class, but now we knew. He had Aspergers, an autistic spectrum disorder. I also knew my son was not the type to walk away from something just because it was hard.

Z went on to play the tuba and sousaphone in band. He became the low brass section leader. He was on the honor roll, and graduated from seminary. He held different callings in priesthood presidencies over the years, faithfully did his home teaching and worked for his Poppa. There was never any question in my mind, he wanted to serve a mission. He was most definitely an honorable young man, Aspergers or not.

His 19th year

I’ll admit it, I did nag a little, but he was a very typical teenaged boy, he needed a little prodding. He finally dropped off his mission papers to the bishop just a couple of months after his 19th birthday. We anticipated a call in a few weeks, maybe a couple of months at the most. We heard nothing for over a month and when we did get news, it wasn’t a mission call. It was more testing. Z finally went on his mission two days after his twentieth birthday.

The delay was never a question of worthiness. The hold up came because of one word on his application: Aspergers. Every applicant who has a diagnosis goes through a series of steps in order to serve a mission. We were about to find out just what that meant for Z.

In the fall he was referred to LDS family services in Layton. There began a lengthy evaluation – again. Then came the hardest thing he faced in the application process; at the end of all the tests he was told he needed to wait more than two more months, then take a social skills class lasting 9 weeks, then his application could be considered, all the while his big brother was busy proselyting and baptizing out in the Lord’s vineyard. It didn’t seem fair to him. If and then were not his favorite words.

“I have to do what?”

His level of functioning on the rating scale is high, no doubt about it.

I can rely on him for many things. But when he was faced with door approaches, he became nervous and distracted. It’s typical for kids with Aspergers to have social difficulties. That’s the number one sign most people recognize as Aspergers.

After his therapist witnessed his reaction to speaking to strangers, she knew he needed some assistance for his time out in the field. Door approaches can be scary for any new missionary, but they gotta do it.

Since Z wasn’t responding with an on target response (squirming nearly to the floor from his chair was a good sign that the idea of ringing a doorbell and speaking to whomever answered was a sure sign he was not ready for this), he was asked to take a nine week social skills class, then wait for another evaluation and recommendation. Only then would he know IF he could serve. More if and then.

The tears were barely held back by him. I didn’t try to suppress mine. All he wanted was to serve his Savior. And now there was the big question named “if,” and he wouldn’t even know the answer to that question for almost five months. I watched my son never waver for one moment when the next question was asked, “Do you still want to go?” He replied yes, to no ones surprise. He fully exemplified 1 Nephi 3:7.

The class, the companion and the call

After the beginning of the year he started the nine week social skills class. He was assigned a companion and they made regular accountability phone calls to each other. He learned about communication, door approaches, reading body language, dealing with emotion and other life skills. At the end of the course an evaluation summary compiled by the course instructor was sent to the mission office in SLC. Then he waited. And waited.

Finally he got a call from the stake president via the phone and then a visit to the stake center, he was cleared to go. He was to serve in the SLC mission. The instructions were a little sketchy. His arrival and departure dates changed and so did the drop off time and address. I had no direct communication with the mission office. I received forwarded emails from the stake president or talked with him on the phone. Mission calls are generally clear cut and one packet in the mail gives a mom all she needs to prep her missionary. Since I’d already done so once I had a good idea of what to expect, but I could tell this wasn’t a more perfected program.

I was always grateful for the options afforded him no matter how new it was. Z never said if he was sad or disappointed that he didn’t get the call in the mail like his older brother did. He never mentioned the lack of brouhaha. For his personality, I think the toned down version was preferable.

He was to serve a temporary mission that consisted of two transfers, then return home and await the full time proselyting call, if that’s what was decided. If and then became much expected words for many moons. We don’t use them very often anymore.



Again, with no hesitation we prepared him with suits and shirts, a shoeshine kit and handkerchiefs and packed his bags. On a Tuesday morning I drove him to the church where the transfers are made. He was inducted into the mission on the spot. No MTC, no stop at the mission office. He was thrown right into the water. I met his mission president, hugged him good-bye and that was it. He was off serving a temporary full time trial proselyting mission. Say that fast five times.

The real deal mom

I need to say here that my hat goes off to his companions and the mission president. My son is a joy and very easy but he does have Aspergers, and he had quite the scare. Both of his companions were model young men and I thank them from the bottom of my heart for how they worked with Z. I admit to more than one bout of worry over my son. See, trial missionaries don’t get the debit card other missionaries are afforded. It’s probably more of a “this is only three months” thing than anything else. But Z had a fright. He didn’t know he could use his own debit card and he wondered about food. I paid for the monthly fees, but he didn’t know that and he didn’t have any money. I got a very urgent first email, “Send food!” It took a lot of faith to send Z on this mission. Thank heavens that the Lord is aware, always.

I waited each week for the Monday email. I drove a bike down to “the bike brother” for Z to ride around on. I sent care packages, and we prayed for him during family prayer. In many ways it was just like his brother’s mission…until I found out he was twenty minutes away in Kaysville. But I was a good mom. I never went looking for him. I was the happiest mission mom ever. My two boys were out in the field serving the Lord. I always carried a special prayer just for them, “During the few weeks Z will be home, please, please let it over lap with the return of his best friend big bro. Please.”

Decisions decisions

About two weeks before he came home I got an email from the stake president, Z had done great. Everyone loved him, he made a lot of friends and was involved in the teaching of a gal who would be baptized a month after he went home. He was given the choice of going on a full time proselyting mission to some far off distant place, or perhaps Boise, or a service mission. Next, I got an email from Z. He asked for prayers, he needed help deciding. He’s so capable, I thought for certain he’d go proselyte again. But the next week I got emails again. He’d chosen a service mission. I wasn’t disappointed. I knew Z was close enough to the Lord, and humble enough, that he’d do whatever he was led to do, no questions asked.

After the 12 week trial mission, if he went on a proselyting mission, Z was to come home, await his call, get endowed and make any last minute preparations, then off he’d go to the MTC. That was the plan. The normal turnover time between trial and non-trail mission was 7-14 days. I really wanted his brother home to go to the temple with him. Really.

I picked him up on October 22. His brother was due to come home November 7. It was going to be a close call. It may not have been a big deal to others, but these two boys had been best friends since Z was born fifteen months after brother. If they didn’t see each other at this time they wouldn’t for almost four years. That’s a long time for this mom.

Fortunately they were both home at the same time. They now share a bedroom and well, it’s kinda like they’re companions of a sort. They keep each other in line with scripture reading and long spiritual talks. They both get to talk about their mission experiences, give blessings, lead in family scripture and prayer and go to church together. Their bond has been made stronger by this shared experience, and I couldn’t be more pleased. If the church (read: the Lord) hadn’t provided kids with Aspergers this opportunity, that wouldn’t have happened.

Z hasn’t gone through the temple yet and he won’t be going to the MTC. Does this mission feel different than brothers? As in the spirit and the blessings the family receives while the missionary is away? No. I get to have the best of both worlds. He doesn’t have to go half way around the world but the miracles and blessings still fill our home.



Some questions answered



We didn’t really understand how the service mission worked. We wondered if he’d get a call in the mail? Would he stay at home or go away? Then big brother came home from his mission. The night when brother was released the three of us had a talk with the stake president. I was glad brother was home for this meeting. One elder released and another called, at the same time. It was one of those kinds of things that only rarely happens in a lifetime.

The stake president let us know some of Z’s options. He got to choose from a list of possibilities in the area. He was given a homework assignment to research everything on www.lds.org about the posted positions. The stake president would get back to him with any other information. Another meeting was set up. The choices were narrowed down and Z was sent home with three service mission options to choose from. He prayerfully considered each one; from family history work in Ogden, to computer work, to gardening at temple square.

When he chose temple square I wasn’t surprised. He’d worked in his grandfathers garden for years. He loved being close to the Lord and the earth. The paper work was handed in to the stake president, who became his acting mission president, and then “The call” came from special missions in SLC, this time in the mail. He began on January 3, 2014. He will serve for 24 more months.

Part of his mission is to attend the singles ward and hold a calling. He can date. He can hold a girls hand. He can listen to music and he can go to movies. He works only a few hours each week. He has time for school or work. We’ll see if he decides to add that. I like that part of his mission is to go to the singles ward. I’ve been trying to get him to go for years but after brother left, no way. Since he’s obedient, he faithfully goes each week…with brother (see why brother needs to be here?) Going to the temple is an option he’s prayerfully considering. I would expect nothing else from this young man.



It’s okay that he didn’t go away. I loved having his brother serve away from home, but

you other mission parents know, ya miss your kids. The episode with him not understanding how to ask his companion for food money when he first arrived in SLC is just one of the ways Aspergers affects him, he just does not know some things, and he didn’t know how to ask in order to fix the situation. Knowing this about him, I can rest easier having him home.

Even though I know he’s incredibly capable, he does have something in his makeup that means he doesn’t think the same about some life skills as everyone else. We’d both have been miserable if he’d wandered around in a fog of worry for two years. I don’t think that’s what a mission is for.

Father in Heaven is just that – Father

I look back at Z’s birth and I see the Lord’s handiwork. He lived. Yes, he was born with a “birth defect” that may or may not have caused the Aspergers and eye problems, but I don’t see Aspergers as a defect. I have two other children with autistic spectrum diagnoses so I know autism pretty well. I think Z is just really obedient, humble and pure. I know I keep saying all of that but if you knew him you’d understand.

I think the Lord put a very righteous soul into a body and mind that may not work the same as others. But who’s to say it’s less than? Everybody has a thing to work through. Maybe this is Z’s. I further see the Lords hand in the birth order of my sons, the closeness of their age, the friendship they have always enjoyed and the timing of their missions and the help they are to each other now. I see no coincidences, no mistakes.

I’m a single mom of five kids. No dad has been here for many, many years, but the priesthood has been. Some fine examples have been; my younger kids get to watch these honorable priesthood holders, with the most opposite of personalities, do their duty to the Lord in their own individual ways.

I know Z was frustrated with the waiting and the timing and the classes and evaluations.But in the end I also see that Z has accepted that he does have Aspergers, something he wasn’t able to do before. And rather than find it something he needs to change, deny, or hate, he’s learned that no matter what, he can serve, he is vital, and he can and does make a difference. I don’t think there should ever be any shame in something some one has been born with like autism. I think finding out what the Lord would have you do and then doing it will bring happiness and fulfillment, no matter what thing it is you’re going through.

They see that “disability” doesn’t mean you can’t, won’t, don’t, or shouldn’t. It means I can, I will, I do, I shall. And that is a marvelous thing.

God is always watching over every person here. He provides for everyone in a way that is unique to them. He only asks that you have faith and do His will. I’ve always learned from my children, and I’ve learned a ton from this experience with Z. The Lord knew, as only the Lord could, exactly what Z needed and when, and He showed up and took care of things. Life is not easy for Z and he will struggle through it just like everyone else, but I see his testimony has grown too. I see that he knows, more than ever, that his God knows him and his needs. And I’m so very grateful the Lord takes care of all of us.