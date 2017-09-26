As of now, and for the first time since the 1950’s, you can buy a caffeinated Coca Cola on the BYU campus.
Workers began loading the machines Thursday morning, but no worries. This will still be a stone cold sober campus.
Here’s a link for everything you wanted to know about it.
hollandparkSeptember 25, 2017
Obviously this is an attempt to legitimize the breaking of a Standard that has long been held, except by those who feel they they are too good to have to comply. (much like they blow off modesty) Most Amazing is how many have blown off this advise... Or continue to pretend -and publish- that the First Presidency never said it! (just to justify their breaking the standard)
hollandparkSeptember 25, 2017
" An official statement from the First Presidency reads :"With reference to cola drinks, the church has never officially taken a position on this matter, but the leaders of the church have advised, and we do now specifically advise, against the use of any drink containing harmful habit-forming drugs under circumstances that would result in acquiring the habit. Any beverage that contains ingredients harmful to the body should be avoided." Deseret News June 11, 2008 Don't you think being "advised" and then right after that -for emphasis- saying "specifically advised" by the First Presidency to not drink that which has harmful and habit-forming ingredients (which caffeine is) is reason enough to question this decision by BYU?? And reason enough for NOT drinking it?? Just more of the' slowly boiling the frogs' who now blow off modesty standards and other inconvenient standards........