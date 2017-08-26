Sign up for
our newsletter
Signed up, but still not getting our newsletter?
Click here.
Click Here To 'Like' Meridian Magazine on Facebook
Search
August 26, 2017
Menu
Home
News
Opinion
Culture
Top Stories
LDS News
National
World
Business
Science
Health
Economy
Church
LDS Church Announces Big Changes for Melchizedek Priesthood and Relief Society Meetings
By Maurine Proctor
Personal Voice
Nephi's Bountiful
Gospel Doctrine
Book of Mormon
Doctrine & Covenants
New Testament
Old Testament
Line upon Line
LDS Update
Scripture Study
Missionary
Temples
Church History
Science & Religion
Events
Society
The Truth about Travel
By Mariah Proctor
Subscriptions
Business
Ideas and Society
Family Leader
Meridian Cares
Opinion
People
Politics
Sports
Travel
Books
He Did Deliver Me from Bondage
By Colleen Harrison
LDS Books
Reviews
Serializations
Children & Young Adult
Entertainment
Cartoon: Summer “Break”
By Kevin Beckstrom
Cartoon
Culture
Film
Music
Technology
Family
He That Believeth in Me, Though He Were Dead, Yet Shall He Live
By Larry Barkdull
Latter-day Laughs
Marriage
Parenting
Relationships
Family History
Food
Health
Preparedness
Singles
At Home
FHE
Expand
Responding to Atheism with Mormonism
By Hyrum Lewis
Expand Blog
Columnists
Photography
What I Learned from President Thomas S. Monson in Seventeen Minutes
By Scot Facer Proctor
Videos
Store
Search
August 26, 2017
Cartoon
Cartoon: Summer “Break”
By
Kevin Beckstrom
· August 24, 2017
Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please
CLICK HERE
No Comments | Post or read comments
Join Mormons worldwide
to stand true in a changing world.
Meridian Magazine
FEATURES
Seeking Truth: The Questions You Should Be Asking
By
Robert Starling
Keeping the Spark Alive in Your Intimate Relationship
By
Laura M. Brotherson LMFT, CST, CFLE
Mormon Women Giving Blessings: Everything You Need to Know
By
Meridian Magazine
Why We Should Stop Avoiding Hard Things
By
Meridian Magazine
Great Non-Fiction Books to Spark Inquisitive Minds
By
Holly E. Newton
Cartoon: Summer “Break”
By
Kevin Beckstrom
LDS Father’s Life Saved by the Quick Thinking of His Teenage Son
By
Meridian Magazine
PAST ISSUES
Most Read
Yesterday's Articles
VIDEO: Lesbian Couple Shares Why They Divorced to Join the LDS Church
Meridian Magazine
Total Solar Eclipse: Sign and Wonder?
Ronald P. Millett
Shedding a Light on Spiritual Abuse
Darla Isackson
5 Things Single LDS guys wish Single LDS Girls knew
Mariah Proctor
White Privilege: One Latter-day Saint’s Perspective
Jonathan Decker
What I Learned from President Thomas S. Monson in Seventeen Minutes
Scot Facer Proctor
LDS Teen Evie Clair Brings America’s Got Talent Judges to Their Feet in Latest Performance
Meridian Magazine