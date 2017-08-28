Elder Bednar to Speak to Young Adults in Worldwide Devotional, Sep. 10

Elder David A. Bednar will speak to young adults in an upcoming worldwide devotional. To prepare for the devotional, Elder Bednar invites young adults to diligently study the following:

When: The live broadcast will be Sept‌ember 10, 2017, at 6:‌00 p.m. MDT. Recordings in many languages will be available by Sept‌ember 16, 2017. See the broadcast schedule for available languages and other details.

Who: All young adults (single or married) ages 18-30 and students who will be finishing high school or the equivalent by the end of 20‌17.

Where: Transmitted live on the Church satellite system, LDS.‌org, and other digital Church media platforms. Broadcast recordings will be available on at devotionals.lds.org.

See more information about the devotional.