Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

If you’re like me, I bet there are days when you’re too tired to cook. But eggs? That sounds boring. They don’t have to be. It’s what you add to them that makes them interesting.

Cheese is interesting. Add cheese. Experiment with different kinds of cheese.

Back in my college days, a roommate taught me to add half a can of kernel corn to my scrambled eggs. I still do that. Fresh corn cut off the cob is even better.

Think about fried rice. Fried rice can have everything but the kitchen sink in it. Add cooked rice. Then scour the fridge for leftovers. Add bacon or ham. Breakfast sausage is great in scrambled eggs. (Cook the sausage or bacon first.)

Sautéed onions and peppers are great in eggs. If you have a good tomato, dice that and scatter it over the warm eggs.

Try scrambled eggs with lobster pieces, shrimp, or crab with cheddar cheese.

Consider making an open-face sandwich by leaving the cheese out of the eggs but piling the eggs on an English muffin or toast. Put a slice of cheese over the eggs and then melt the cheese in a toaster oven or under the broiler.

Mix fried potatoes and scrambled eggs together. If you like, when the potatoes are almost cooked, add the eggs and scramble them together. Sautéed onions are great here.

Fold your scrambled eggs in a tortilla and make breakfast burritos. They work for supper too.

Load crepes with scrambled eggs and then spoon a cheese or white sauce over the crepes. Consider sprinkling chopped herbs like tarragon or basil or cilantro over the crepes.

Check out our weekly specials!

To make perfect eggs, use these helpful tips:

If you add cheese, you have two options:

If you would like your eggs, rich, smooth, and cheese flavored, add the cheese early in the cooking process. It will melt and disperse through the eggs.

If you would like melted nuggets of cheese in your eggs, add 1/4-inch cubes of cheese late in the cooking process. The cheese will melt in nuggets. (We prefer the melted nuggets.)

Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk them together before adding them to a hot pan. The whites and the yolks should be mixed but not over mixed. There should be some streams of egg whites through the mixture.

Mix your eggs in a glass or stainless bowl. An aluminum bowl may discolor your eggs and a plastic bowl may contain a residue to taint your eggs.

If desired, add a small amount of milk or cream—no more than 1 1/2 tablespoons per two eggs. Cream gives your eggs a richer flavor. Too much liquid makes your eggs watery and bland.

Preheat your pan with a pat of butter. Your pan should be hot before adding the eggs. A drop of water in the pan should sizzle. Don’t scorch the butter.

Cook over low heat. Don’t let the eggs brown.

Don’t over-stir your eggs as they cook. Too much stirring breaks the eggs down into very small particles.

Remove the pan from the heat while the eggs are still soft and moist and turn the eggs out onto a plate or serving dish.

Always serve eggs hot. Eggs will become tough if they are held over 30 minutes.

Go ahead and fix yourself a quick and delicious meal with scrambled eggs!

About the Author

Dennis Weaver has burned food from Point Barrow, Alaska, to Miami, Florida. He is the founder of The Prepared Pantry in Rigby, Idaho. He loves to help people bake and shares his vast collection of cooking and baking knowledge on his blog as well as in his e-books and magazines. Dennis lives in Rigby, Idaho, with his wife, Merri Ann. They have five wonderful children and six beautiful granddaughters.