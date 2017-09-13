This is a quote from a Q and A with Brandon Flowers that just appeared in “Rolling Stone” magazine. The frontman for the Killers was asked:

You’re a devoted Mormon. Does it bother you that your religion is so often mocked with things like The Book of Mormon and South Park?

I’m not losing any sleep over it. Mormonism is still pretty misunderstood.

What’s the biggest misimpression about Mormonism?

There’s this kind of weird mystery around it. With Christianity, you have 2,000 years of separation from when the events took place and these supposed miracles. We don’t have that much separation from Joseph Smith in the 1800s and the other events that we believe took place, so it’s a lot easier to home in on it. People that knew Moses didn’t keep journals, but we actually have that information.

