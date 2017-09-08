Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

“America’s Got Talent” received the highest amount of votes in history Tuesday night, reported Parade Magazine. Evie Clair, who captured hearts yet again with her performance of “Yours” by Ella Henderson, was one of five acts to advance to the finals.

But the victory was a bittersweet one for the 13-year-old singer, who learned after her performance that her father, Amos Ablanalp, had been recently placed on life support. Clair’s mother, Hillary Ablanalp, shared her family’s experience on her blog.

“After her performance I found a quiet place backstage to tell her that her dad’s organs were failing and that he had been placed on life support,” Hillary Ablanalp wrote. “I asked her if she wanted to get home right away or wait until after the results show. Her eyes filled with tears and she seemed confused but she decided to stay.”

Only the top three acts were given an automatic pass to proceed to the next round. Evie Clair won the Dunkin Save, securing her spot as one of the finalists in the show.

Check out her latest performance on AGT below: