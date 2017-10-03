Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE
President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency announced the following changes to Church leadership at the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Presidency of the Seventy
The First Presidency announced May 1, 2017, that Elder Juan A. Uceda and Elder Patrick Kearonwould serve in the Church’s Presidency of the Seventy, effective August 1, 2017. The leaders succeeded Elder Donald L. Hallstrom and Elder Richard J. Maynes, who began new assignments in August.
President Eyring presenteded this change Saturday afternoon for a formal sustaining vote.
General Authority Seventies
The following General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status:
Area Seventies
The following Area Seventies were released:
- Pedro U. Adduru
- Detlef H. Adler
- Angel H. Alarcon
- Winsor Balderrama
- Robert M. Call
- Christopher Charles
- Gene R. Chidester
- Ralph L. Dewsnup
- Ángel A. Duarte
- Peter F. Evans
- Francisco D. N. Granja
- Yuriy A. Gushchin
- Clifford T. Herbertson
- Aniefiok Udo Inyon
- Luiz M. Leal
- Alejandro Lopez
- L. Jean Claude Mabaya
- Declan O. Madu
- Alexander T. Mestre
- Jared R. Ocampo
- Andrew M. O’Riordan
- Jesús A. Ortiz
- Abenir V. Pajaro
- Siu Hong Pon
- Robert C. Rhien
- Jorge Luis Romeu
- Jorge L. Saldívar
- Ciro Schmeil
- Alin Spannaus
- Moroni B. Torgan
- Steven L. Toronto
- Ricardo Valladares
And the following individual was called as an Area Seventy:
- Torben Engbjerg
David MohrOctober 2, 2017
Have met Elder Zwick. A very nice man.
JanOctober 2, 2017
I thought it was interesting so so many area authorities were released and only a few called.