President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency announced the following changes to Church leadership at the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Presidency of the Seventy

The First Presidency announced May 1, 2017, that Elder Juan A. Uceda and Elder Patrick Kearonwould serve in the Church’s Presidency of the Seventy, effective August 1, 2017. The leaders succeeded Elder Donald L. Hallstrom and Elder Richard J. Maynes, who began new assignments in August.

President Eyring presenteded this change Saturday afternoon for a formal sustaining vote.

General Authority Seventies

The following General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status:

Area Seventies

The following Area Seventies were released:

  • Pedro U. Adduru
  • Detlef H. Adler
  • Angel H. Alarcon
  • Winsor Balderrama
  • Robert M. Call
  • Christopher Charles
  • Gene R. Chidester
  • Ralph L. Dewsnup
  • Ángel A. Duarte
  • Peter F. Evans
  • Francisco D. N. Granja
  • Yuriy A. Gushchin
  • Clifford T. Herbertson
  • Aniefiok Udo Inyon
  • Luiz M. Leal
  • Alejandro Lopez
  • L. Jean Claude Mabaya
  • Declan O. Madu
  • Alexander T. Mestre
  • Jared R. Ocampo
  • Andrew M. O’Riordan
  • Jesús A. Ortiz
  • Abenir V. Pajaro
  • Siu Hong Pon
  • Robert C. Rhien
  • Jorge Luis Romeu
  • Jorge L. Saldívar
  • Ciro Schmeil
  • Alin Spannaus
  • Moroni B. Torgan
  • Steven L. Toronto
  • Ricardo Valladares

And the following individual was called as an Area Seventy:

  • Torben Engbjerg