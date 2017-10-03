Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency announced the following changes to Church leadership at the Saturday afternoon session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Presidency of the Seventy

The First Presidency announced May 1, 2017, that Elder Juan A. Uceda and Elder Patrick Kearonwould serve in the Church’s Presidency of the Seventy, effective August 1, 2017. The leaders succeeded Elder Donald L. Hallstrom and Elder Richard J. Maynes, who began new assignments in August.

President Eyring presenteded this change Saturday afternoon for a formal sustaining vote.

Area Seventies The following Area Seventies were released: Pedro U. Adduru

Detlef H. Adler

Angel H. Alarcon

Winsor Balderrama

Robert M. Call

Christopher Charles

Gene R. Chidester

Ralph L. Dewsnup

Ángel A. Duarte

Peter F. Evans

Francisco D. N. Granja

Yuriy A. Gushchin

Clifford T. Herbertson

Aniefiok Udo Inyon

Luiz M. Leal

Alejandro Lopez

L. Jean Claude Mabaya

Declan O. Madu

Alexander T. Mestre

Jared R. Ocampo

Andrew M. O’Riordan

Jesús A. Ortiz

Abenir V. Pajaro

Siu Hong Pon

Robert C. Rhien

Jorge Luis Romeu

Jorge L. Saldívar

Ciro Schmeil

Alin Spannaus

Moroni B. Torgan

Steven L. Toronto

Ricardo Valladares