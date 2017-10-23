Award winning actress, singer, and dancer Sutton Foster and acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville will be the featured guest artist and narrator at this year’s Christmas concert by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells on Temple Square on December 14, 15 and 16 in the Conference Center.
Broadway Star Sutton Foster and Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville Join Mormon Tabernacle Choir for Annual Christmas Concerts
By Scot Proctor · October 12, 2017
Can tickets be purchased or is it on a First come, first served basis? I’d be flying from Los Angeles so it’s imperitive I find out more details. I can have my people try and contact Sutton’s people, but why bother the artist if a fellow member has the knowledge.