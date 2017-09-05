Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints traveled to Houston, Texas, Sunday morning to meet with members and tour areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey. President Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency; Bishop Gérald Caussé of the Presiding Bishopric; and Elder J. Devn Cornish of the Seventy attended a Church service with Latter-day Saints from four congregations who were affected by the flooding or assisting in the cleanup efforts.

He continued, “The Church is really not so much the organization. The Church is you, every individual member. That makes the difference. And your work, your service, your love, your kindness is a reflection of what the Church is all about.”

Many of the Latter-day Saints in attendance donned Mormon Helping Hands vests and T-shirts as they followed his admonition to continue to move forward and help their friends and neighbors in the cleanup efforts.

“My heart is melting just to see your smiles,” Bishop Caussé told the congregation. “We look forward to the future with confidence although the circumstances are difficult, and we know that we’ll be blessed as we worship, as we pray … and as we go forward and help our neighbor who is in need.”

Following the meeting, the senior Church leaders visited a nearby command center where the Church’s relief efforts are being coordinated.

The Church has sent 16 truckloads of water and supplies to Houston and other communities in Texas. More assistance will be provided as needed.

President Uchtdorf, Bishop Caussé, Elder Cornish and other leaders visited the Houston Texas Temple to assess the damage caused by floodwaters from a nearby creek. They also visited neighborhoods hard hit by the flooding, where they talked with volunteers helping with cleanup efforts today.

Many Church meetinghouses have also been flooded or damaged by the hurricane. Six buildings have been flooded, and 20 others received minor damage. There are more than 56,000 members in more than 200 congregations in the region.

The homes of nearly 800 Latter-day Saints in Texas were damaged in the floods. More than 2,800 members have been displaced.

President Uchtdorf and other leaders stopped by an American Red Cross warehouse in Houston before returning to Salt Lake City.