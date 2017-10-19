Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Thayne Jasperson is a Utah native, a graduate of Springville High School, a former contestant on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and a member of the cast of one of the biggest Broadway musicals of all-time, “Hamilton.”

And he’s a Mormon.

Jasperson, who served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina, has been a member of the “Hamilton” ensemble since the show began, but also understudies for three other roles, including King George III.

The actor, dancer and singer has been open about his faith. Nearly one year ago, Jasperson recorded a video for The Oratory Laboratory where he shared his witness of a Savior.

In a recent email interview with the Deseret News, Jasperson opened up about his journey of faith — explaining that while he still has questions and trials, he has found beauty in continuing to try.

