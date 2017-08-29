Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

HOUSTON — With floodwaters lapping at her front door and a veritable lake in the parking lot behind her southeast Houston house, Annette Goree decided she should take her grandchildren and leave.

A boat carrying her, two grandchildren and a niece, Destiny Earl, floated to the edge of the Sam Houston Tollway just as Clay Vaughan, Emmitt Reed and Harris County deputy sheriff Trent Stegall pulled up in a pickup truck pulling an aluminum fishing boat and a jet ski.

Stegall grabbed one of the children and carried her to a truck waiting on the highway, wind and rain pounding them in the face.

Goree and her niece, who also lives in the neighborhood, waded through the water carrying plastic bags with blankets, medicine, cellphones and chargers.

“In 12 years we have lived here, we have never had this much water,” Goree said. “Never, ever.”

Goree really didn’t want to leave but as Earl said, “Our streets are flooded, so it’s safer to be with family.”

