Located along the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho, is Freeman Park—an area with acres of green grass, miles of walking paths, and many amenities for visitors to enjoy. Whether it is the view of a baseball diamond, swing sets for children, or places for families to picnic, the area is a beautiful space that benefits the community.

Not far from the park is an airport that allows access to the Upper Snake River Valley. And not far from the park and airport is the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

“Looking down the river from the park, one can see the majestic Idaho Falls Temple, white and clean, standing on high ground,” Elder Shayne M. Bowen, a General Authority Seventy, said during his conference address in October of 2006. “The sound of the rushing waters of the Snake River as it works its way through natural lava outcroppings makes this park very desirable” (“The Atonement Can Clean, Reclaim, and Sanctify our Lives”).

Although the area has been built up, it was not always that way. Both the park and the airport—useful and important places in the community—are built on what once was a sanitary landfill.

“A landfill is ‘a place where garbage is buried and the land is reclaimed,’” said Elder Bowen in his address. “The definition of reclaim is ‘to recall from wrong or improper conduct … to rescue from an undesirable state’” (“The Atonement Can Clean, Reclaim, and Sanctify our Lives”).

Like the landfill that has been transformed into something useful and beautiful, so can our lives be transformed from “an undesirable state” to something of beauty through the Savior’s eternal sacrifice.

