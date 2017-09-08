Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

Did you know that when Harold B. Lee was a missionary he marked 157 verses in the Book of Job? Or, that while he was a missionary, he performed three marriages? Neither did I, that is, until I was able to spend several hours going through his missionary Bible.

A few months ago I had the privilege of acquiring “The Harold B. Lee Library”. No, not the one at Brigham Young University, rather the “personal” library of Harold B. Lee. This “library” contained several scriptures that belonged to the prophet, including his missionary Bible. These scriptures and books were acquired from his descendants with the understanding that I would share their inspiring story. This article is in partial fulfillment of that promise.

Harold Bingham Lee was born in 1899 in Clifton, Idaho. Twenty years later he was called on a mission to the Western States Mission, which was headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Before he left on his mission, he was given a copy of the Holy Bible by a group of his friends from the “Y. L. & Y. M. M. I. A.” in Clifton, Idaho. This group of seventeen “Young Ladies and Young Men of the Mutual Improvement Association” gave “Harold Lee” a Bible to take with him on his mission. All seventeen of his friends signed their names in the back of the book.

As you open the cover of his well-worn black leather Bible, which was printed in 1917, and included a “Ready References” section which was designed especially for missionaries, you immediately see the inscription which reads, “Remembrances of the Clifton Y. L. & Y. M. M. I. A. Nov. 7, 1920 to Harold Lee”. Then, as you leaf through the next 1,347 pages, you will see where a young Elder Harold B. Lee, marked a total of 2,643 scriptures!

Rather than just mention that he marked 2,643 verses, I think you will find it quite interesting to see not just how many, but also in which books he marked those scriptures. Here is the breakdown:

OLD TESTAMENT – 1030 verses

Genesis – 94

Exodus – 103

Leviticus – 22

Numbers – 17

Deuteronomy – 66

Joshua – 0

Judges – 2

Ruth – 0

1 Samuel – 13

2 Samuel – 5

1 Kings – 73

2 Kings – 49

1 Chronicles – 14

2 Chronicles – 9

Ezra – 0

Nehemiah – 0

Esther – 12

Job – 157

Psalms – 220

Proverbs – 7

Ecclesiastes – 7

Song of Solomon – 0

Isaiah – 78

Jeremiah – 27

Lamentations – 0

Ezekiel – 22

Daniel – 5

Hosea – 2

Joel – 3

Amos – 4

Obadiah – 0

Jonah – 2

Micah – 6

Nahum – 0

Habakkuk – 0

Zephaniah – 0

Haggai – 0

Zechariah – 4

Malachi – 2

NEW TESTAMENT – 1,613 VERSES

Matthew – 283

Mark – 149

Luke – 114

John – 153

Acts – 169

Romans – 111

1 Corinthians – 148

2 Corinthians – 53

Galatians – 33

Ephesians – 34

Philippians – 11

Colossians – 21

1 Thessalonians – 12

2 Thessalonians – 6

1 Timothy – 21

2 Timothy – 15

Titus – 4

Philemon – 0

Hebrews – 57

James – 27

1 Peter – 22

2 Peter – 19

1 John – 15

2 John – 1

3 John – 0

Jude – 4

Revelation – 131 After reviewing the above list, doesn’t it make you wonder which verses he marked in those books? Well, that’s a story for another day. I think it’s worth noting that he marked over 100 verses in eleven different books in the Bible:

Matthew – 283

Psalms – 220

Acts – 169

Job – 157

John – 153

Mark – 149

1 Corinthians – 148

Revelation – 131

Luke – 114

Romans – 111

Exodus – 103

Additional highlights from his scriptures include a section where he recorded the baptisms that he had during his mission. At a time in the early 1920s when most missionaries were fortunate to have one or two baptisms, Elder Lee had 44 baptisms during his mission! Of these 44 new converts, 35 were first introduced to the gospel by Elder Lee knocking on their door or by some other method of “first contact”. There is also a section where he writes out the “Marriage Ceremony” and lists the names of the three couples for whom he performed their marriage ceremony.



Harold B. Lee’s love of the scriptures early in life provided him a firm foundation in the scriptures. This served him well and helped prepare him for greater responsibilities. Just nineteen years after his mission, he was called to be an apostle. Forty-nine years later he became the 11th President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During that time he was known as a “scriptorian”. In fact, in 1972, President Harold B. Lee and his wife Freda Joan Lee traveled through Europe and the Holy Land with Elder Gordon B. Hinckley and his wife Marjorie Pay Hinckley. Sister Hinckley later recalled,