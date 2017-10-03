Ideas and Society
FEATURES
New Docu-drama on Joseph Smith may now Reach Millions on PBS Stations
Hugh Hefner Leaves Behind a Legacy of Sexual Exploitation, and a Public Health Crisis
Your Hardest Family Question: My husband won’t let go of a female friend
Leadership Changes Announced at October 2017 General Conference
How Our Covenant Community Could Save the World
5 Tips for Creating Connection From a Couple Who Overcame Addiction and Affairs
New Research Might Change How You See the Joseph Smith Translation of the Bible
Best Days Lie Ahead for LDS Church, With No Room for Prejudice, Leaders Say
From a Southern Methodist to the General Young Women’s Presidency: Neill Marriott Recounts her Story in New Book
Elder Robert D. Hales Dies at Age 85
Latter-day Saints Provide Famine Relief in Africa, Middle East
How Do the Covenants in the Scriptures Apply to Me Today?
The Way They Should Do the National Anthem
Grandma RosieOctober 2, 2017
Amen!!! This is the way. If everyone knew the heroric story behind this song love of the Flag would increase. https://youtu.be/YaxGNQE5ZLA
Barbara L CampbellOctober 2, 2017
That was inspirational and exactly how we as proud Americans should enjoy the freedom to celebrate this great country given us by our Lord.