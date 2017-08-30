Sign up for Meridian’s Free Newsletter, please CLICK HERE

UPDATE: (August 30, 2017 at 6:05 p.m. MDT)

Mormons in the area are also volunteering to evacuate people and provide temporary shelter. Church leaders have offered the use of Church buildings. At least three meetinghouses have been used to temporarily shelter evacuees. One building is being used as an operations center for ongoing boat rescues from flooded neighborhoods. Hundreds of Mormon Helping Handsvolunteers are expected in Corpus Christi on Saturday for cleanup efforts.

As conditions will allow, missionaries throughout the region are beginning to help at local shelters. As floodwaters recede and larger community cleanup efforts begin, missionaries will join in those efforts.

Nine trucks filled with supplies from the Church’s Bishops’ Central Storehouse and Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City have arrived or are on their way with water; hygiene kits; food, including fresh milk; cleaning supplies; clothing; diapers and wipes. One additional truck will also be sent to Houston.

The Church is also assisting the Red Cross and Convoy of Hope in their relief efforts to help the thousands of displaced people in Texas with food, water, cleaning kits and hygiene items. The Church is also partnering with Adventist Community Services in Houston.

Water and hygiene kits have been delivered to the San Antonio Food Bank and Red Cross. An estimated 30,000 evacuees are in shelters in that community.

The Church has provided funds, supplies and equipment and will work with its local ecclesiastical leaders to provide additional aid as needed.

As Tropical Storm Harvey hits Louisiana, additional funds have been sent to the area in anticipation of possible flooding in region.

Further assessments have been made at the Houston Texas Temple, where flooding has caused significant damage. In the temple basement water rose from nearly a foot deep to waist deep in some areas. The baptistry room was flooded to the top. On the main floor, several inches of water will require the replacement of carpet and furniture.