UPDATE: (September 7, 2017 at 9 a.m. MDT)

While Houston received record rainfall from Hurricane Harvey, the eye of the storm crossed south Texas with destructive winds of 130 miles per hour. Mormon Helping Hands volunteers traveled from cities such as San Antonio to clean up debris and lift hearts.

UPDATE: (September 2, 2017 at 11:30 p.m. MDT)

Beaumont, Texas, a city of 118,000 residents east of Houston, lost access to fresh water following the failure of two water pumps on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The pumps were disabled due to flooding caused by four feet of rainfall from Hurricane Harvey. In response, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has delivered 2,500 cases or 60,000 bottles of water to hundreds of residents.