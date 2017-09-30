What to do With All That Powdered Milk

Now that you are systematically storing food and finally getting your in-house General Store stocked, it’s time to prepare to rotate your food items. Rotating is essential to preserving your financial investment.

This week I have included a few of my favorite recipes for rotating powdered milk.

Sweetened Condensed Milk

1/2 C water

1 C dry powdered milk

2/3 C sugar

2 T Butter softened (must be real butter, our Red Feather canned butter works great!)

Bring water to a boil.

Add sugar to water and stir until sugar crystals melt.

Pour sugar mixture into blender.

Add powdered milk, and butter

Blend until completely incorporated

Use in place of a 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk.

Graham Cracker Brownies

2 Cup crushed graham crackers

1 Cup chocolate chips

1 recipe sweetened condensed milk

1 Tablespoon baking powder

Combine crackers and baking powder mixing well. Add condensed milk and mix well. Batter will be very thick. Add chocolate chips and stir until combined.

Generously spray an 8×8 pan and generously dust with flour.

Spoon batter onto several locations in baking pan and with a wet metal spoon or wet rubber spatula spread to a uniform thickness.

Bake 325 degrees until lightly brown about 20 minutes.

Easy Lime Pie

1 8oz. container non-dairy whipped topping

1 recipe sweetened condensed milk

1/2 C fresh lime juice

1 graham cracker crust

Whisk together whipped topping, condensed milk, and lime juice until smooth. Spoon the mixture into graham cracker. Smooth to remove bubbles. Place in freezer until firm, about 30 minutes. Decorate with lime slices in center.

Hot Cocoa Mix

1 1/2 Cup powdered milk

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 Cup cocoa

6 ounces finely chopped semi sweet chocolate chips

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well.

Store in airtight container.

To make the hot chocolate, heat 1 cup of water to just boiling, add 1/2 cup of hot cocoa mix.

Stir until cocoa mixture is dissolved.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy

1/2 cup butter

2 cups corn Chex cereal

2 cups creamy peanut butter

2 cups powdered milk

2 cups powdered sugar

15 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

Line cookie sheet waxed paper.

Melt butter in heavy small saucepan over low heat.

Combine peanut butter, butter, dry milk and powdered sugar in large bowl.

Mix well. Add cereal and combine well.

Moisten hands and roll 1-tablespoon mixture into ball.

Place on prepared cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture.

Chill overnight.

Line another cookie sheet with waxed paper.

Melt chocolate in double boiler over low heat, or in microwave, stirring occasionally. Using fork, dip peanut butter balls 1 at a time into chocolate and coat well.

Place candy on cookie sheet.

Refrigerate until chocolate is firm.

Store in airtight container in refrigerator.

Cream of —— Soup

2 C dry powdered milk

¾ C cornstarch

¼ C Chicken bouillon granules

Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Store mixture in an airtight container.

To use:

Combine ⅓ c. mix and 1¼ cup cool water in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Stir well while bringing to a boil.

Boil and stir for a full minute.

Remove from heat.

Use in any recipe calling for a can of Cream of Mushroom, Celery or Chicken Soup.

Note: Add one tablespoon of butter or bacon grease for richer flavor. Dice small or add dehydrated mushroom or celery when appropriate, for a more authentic flavor.

Pull Apart Herb Bread

1 cup warm water

1/4 C powdered milk

1 tsp. salt

1 egg

2 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 C wheat flour

1 tbsp. sugar

2 tsp. active dry yeast

ADD:

About 3 tbsp. dry basil

1 tbsp. olive oil

1/4 C dried grated Parmesan cheese

Place 1st nine ingredients in bread machine in order specified by owner’s manual. Program machine to dough cycle (or remove after first rise). No bread machine make the old fashioned way as with any bread recipe.

Grease 9×5-inch loaf pan. Divide dough into 16 equal pieces. Form each piece into ball.

Flatten each ball into 4×3-inch oval. Coat both sides of dough with olive oil. Sprinkle one side of each dough oval with rounded 1/2 tsp. basil and cheese.

Stand loaf pan on short end. Lay one piece of dough, in pan. Stack remaining dough in pan so herb-covered sides touch sides of dough not covered with herb mixture. (They look a little like pancakes,standing up) Bake 350º 35- 40 minutes

As an alternative roll seasoned dough back into balls and place in bread pan or bundt pan. Bake as per directions.

Bread

I love using powdered milk in bread recipes. It aids in browning, adds moisture and adds nutritional value. Add 1 Tablespoon per cup of flour to any recipe.

Now get busy experimenting and get rotating!

Please share your favorite recipes for rotating foods on Carolyn’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TotallyReady